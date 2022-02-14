Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by analysts at CSFB from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.36.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$20.01. 5,383,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,600,842.97. Also, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $651,686.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

