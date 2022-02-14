Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by analysts at CSFB from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s previous close.
CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.36.
Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$20.01. 5,383,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.28.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.
Featured Articles
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.