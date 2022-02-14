Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $11.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.78.
CGAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
