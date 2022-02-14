Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Receives $11.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CGAU opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.47.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.