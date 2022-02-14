Centerstone Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Centerstone Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Sonoco Products accounts for 4.0% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.