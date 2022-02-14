Centiva Capital LP Invests $7.19 Million in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 741,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 2.68% of Skydeck Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYA. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKYA opened at $9.71 on Monday. Skydeck Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

Skydeck Acquisition Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

