Centiva Capital LP Makes New $4.22 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $74.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

