Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of CENTA stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

