Cerberus Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.55 Million in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Altice USA makes up about 0.0% of Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 284.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 14.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,170 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $48,451,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 62.9% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.
