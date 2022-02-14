Cerberus Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.55 Million in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Altice USA makes up about 0.0% of Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 284.7% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 14.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,170 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $48,451,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 62.9% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.