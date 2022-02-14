Ceres (CERES) Market Capitalization Achieves $516,291.73

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Ceres coin can now be bought for approximately $93.67 or 0.00219821 BTC on popular exchanges. Ceres has a market cap of $516,291.73 and approximately $199.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ceres has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00043994 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.27 or 0.06897090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,520.10 or 1.00183915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00048396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

