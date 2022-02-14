C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. C&F Financial has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $55.00.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in C&F Financial by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.