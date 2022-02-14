C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.75 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. C&F Financial has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $55.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in C&F Financial by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.