CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading 17% Higher

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s stock price traded up 17% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30. 178,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 603,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -126.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.27.

Get CGX Energy alerts:

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.