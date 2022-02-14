Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $200.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.47.

ALNY opened at $150.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day moving average of $179.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

