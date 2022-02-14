Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,524. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.28. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 26.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $40,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 16,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $47,232.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 92,482 shares of company stock worth $263,450. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

