Charter Trust Co. Acquires 24 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 79.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 47.7% during the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $553.64. 15,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,176. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $658.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.38. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

