Charter Trust Co. Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.10. 9,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.80 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

