Charter Trust Co. Has $19.26 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,037 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.8% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.43. 78,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average is $127.20. The company has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In related news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

