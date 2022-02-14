Charter Trust Co. Sells 739 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,127. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

