Charter Trust Co. Sells 741 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.1% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $78.26. 62,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,163 shares of company stock worth $10,056,322 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

