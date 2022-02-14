Chartist Inc. CA Buys 106 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chartist Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $811,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,845. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $128.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

