Chartist Inc. CA Sells 1,198 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Chartist Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.55. 5,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.36 and its 200-day moving average is $292.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.36 and a 12 month high of $337.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

