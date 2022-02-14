Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.17. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

