Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.57.

CAKE opened at $39.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

