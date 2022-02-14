Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Chemung Financial reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

CHMG stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $214.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

