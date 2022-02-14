Chesapeake Energy Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 91,408 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth about $665,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

