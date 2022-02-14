China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

CEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Shares of CEA opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $26.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $564,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.