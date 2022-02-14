China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
CEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CEA opened at $21.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. China Eastern Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $26.19.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.