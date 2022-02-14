China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 75.4% in January

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the January 15th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.78. 17,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,902. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of China Natural Resources worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.