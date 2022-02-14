China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Down 75.4% in January

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the January 15th total of 242,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.78. 17,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,902. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About China Natural Resources
China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
