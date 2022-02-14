Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Short Interest Up 89.9% in January

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the January 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
CIAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital began coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIAN. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,501,000.
Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cian will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cian Company Profile
Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.
