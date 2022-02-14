Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Short Interest Up 89.9% in January

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the January 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

CIAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, VTB Capital began coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

Get Cian alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIAN. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Cian in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,501,000.

Shares of Cian stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $8.49. 495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,762. Cian has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Cian (NYSE:CIAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cian will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.