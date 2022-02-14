CIBC Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$33.50

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on T. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.96.

TELUS stock opened at C$31.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$24.93 and a 12-month high of C$31.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.26 billion and a PE ratio of 33.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 133.51%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

