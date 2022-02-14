CIBC Trims Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Target Price to C$60.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.
Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,924. Fortis has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fortis by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,528,000 after acquiring an additional 224,162 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.
