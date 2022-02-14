CIBC Trims Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Target Price to C$60.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 35,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,924. Fortis has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Fortis by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,528,000 after acquiring an additional 224,162 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

