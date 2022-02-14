Cim Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cim Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.4% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Shares of C traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 378,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,405,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

