Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $539,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,944,000 after acquiring an additional 587,345 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 448,869 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth $15,621,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $13,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,876. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

