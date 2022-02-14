Cim Investment Management Inc. Invests $365,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,433,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock valued at $439,092,956. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $99.63. 3,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,579. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

