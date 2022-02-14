Cim Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.08.

Shares of NUE traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,003. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

