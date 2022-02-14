Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPXGF. CIBC raised Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. raised Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Get Cineplex alerts:

CPXGF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.