Citigroup Boosts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $350.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.16.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $230.89 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

