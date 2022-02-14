Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lovesac were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOVE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $240,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $342,901.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 42,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $3,575,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,052 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06. The Lovesac Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

