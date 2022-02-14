Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Lumber Liquidators worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 32.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at about $902,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at about $1,765,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 41.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 24.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LL opened at $14.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $422.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.43. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

