Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 28.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

