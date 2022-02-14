Citigroup Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410,402 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

