Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

MGRC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Further Reading

