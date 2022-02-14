Citigroup Upgrades SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCBGF. UBS Group decreased their target price on SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays cut SIG Combibloc Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SIG Combibloc Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SIG Combibloc Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $21.08 on Friday. SIG Combibloc Group has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

