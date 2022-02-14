Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

CIA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,555. Citizens has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Citizens by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citizens by 76.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Citizens by 13.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citizens by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

