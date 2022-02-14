Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
CIA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,555. Citizens has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.
