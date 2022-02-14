Claar Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Claar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 238.4% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,537,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $168.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $232.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

