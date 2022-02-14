Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 73.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

