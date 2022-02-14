Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Invests $761,000 in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1,632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $55.57 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. raised their price objective on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

