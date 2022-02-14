Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $135.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.45.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

