Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $103.27 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

