Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.92 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

