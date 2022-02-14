Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $2,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $350.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $365.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.