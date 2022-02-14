Claro Advisors LLC Sells 257 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.07.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.