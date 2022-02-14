Claybrook Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Claybrook Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,580 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 13,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.81 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

